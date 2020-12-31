Browns facility remains closed for day after two positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The COVID-19 situation in Cleveland may be getting worse, as the Browns decided to keep their facility closed today following two more positive tests.

“In light of today’s positive test results and after consulting with the NFL, we’ve decided to keep our facility closed for the day,” the Browns said in a statement. “As we’ve previously stated, the health and well-being of our players, coaches and staff is our highest priority and this decision was made with that in-mind. We will continue our preparation for the Steelers today remotely and hope to open our facility for practice tomorrow.”

Yesterday the Browns initially closed their facility because of positive COVID-19 tests, but after contact tracing they re-opened the facility and most of the team practiced. That the Browns aren’t doing that today suggests that they’re concerned they may have a more significant outbreak than previously believed.

The NFL says Sunday’s Steelers-Browns game will go on as scheduled. The game has significant postseason ramifications, but with the Steelers resting their starters and the Browns dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, the rosters may look more like a preseason game.