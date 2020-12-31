Browns OC: Baker Mayfield had “incredible” Wednesday practice

Getty Images

After losing to the Jets on Sunday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he failed the team. Apparently he’s not looking to repeat that in Week 17.

Cleveland may be falling into a potential COVID-19 crisis, but Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Mayfield looked as sharp as ever in Wednesday’s practice.

“Practice yesterday was incredible. He threw the ball with extreme accuracy, everything was perfect, I think he had the perfect day of practice,” Van Pelt said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He was very sharp, he was laser-focused. When I walked in, a little bit of a surly mood. Just a different day, so I could tell he was locked in and ready to go.

“He ripped every ball he threw, bounced one off of a helmet that was absolutely fired. So he was locked in. We didn’t have a long practice, but he was perfect, statistically yes.”

Mayfield completed just 52.8 percent of his 53 passes last week. But he’ll have his top four wide receivers back this week when the Browns take on the Steelers. If they win, they’ll claim one of the AFC’s three wild cars spots.