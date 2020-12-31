Browns put Denzel Ward on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

It looks like the Browns will be without cornerback Denzel Ward for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

The team announced on Thursday that they have placed Ward on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also announced that linebacker Malcolm Smith has been placed on the list.

A report on Thursday indicated Smith and tight end Harrison Bryant were the two players who tested positive and led to the closure of the team’s facility. Bryant was already on the reserve list due to a high-risk close contact earlier this week.

It was the second straight day that the Browns closed the facility. They reopened for practice on Wednesday afternoon, but will stay closed all of this week.

The Browns also formally announced that wide receivers Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry, and Donovan Peoples-Jones; and linebacker Jacob Phillips have been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.