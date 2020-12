Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they placed safety Chris Banjo on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

It is unknown whether Banjo tested positive or was in close contact to someone who did.

Banjo has played 13 games this season with four starts. He has seen action on 435 defensive snaps and 175 on special teams.

He has 48 tackles and one pass breakup.

Banjo is in his eighth season, his second in Arizona.