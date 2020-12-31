Chargers put Keenan Allen on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was already dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Los Angeles’ win in Week 16. But now he’ll miss the season finale against Kansas City for a different reason.

Allen has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. It’s not currently known whether Allen tested positive or is the close contact of someone who has, but Allen won’t play on Sunday either way.

It also means Allen will end 2020 just short of 1,000 yards receiving. In his eighth year out of Cal, Allen leads Los Angeles with 100 receptions, 992 yards receiving, and eight receiving touchdowns. Allen had eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of the past three years.