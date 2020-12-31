Daniel Jones was a little more forthcoming than Joe Judge would have liked

Getty Images

Daniel Jones was a full participant in practice for the second consecutive day. The Giants were required to report that information.

What no one needed to know for certain was how Jones’ injured hamstring has forced him to compensate — and will force him to compensate Sunday against the Cowboys.

Jones said Wednesday he plans to play from the pocket until he’s fully healthy.

Giants coach Joe Judge wasn’t thrilled that Jones publicly confirmed his injured hamstring is preventing him from using his legs. Jones remains the team’s second-leading rusher with 403 yards and 56 carries, but he has had only one attempt the past two games.

“I read Daniel’s comments yesterday,” Judge said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “Probably a little more forthcoming than I would have been with it right there. But as I said yesterday, we’ll do whatever it takes to win the game. But again, I can’t stress it enough, I’m going to always put the players’ health in consideration on how we call the game. I can’t turn around, as you said yesterday, and ‘take the gloves off.’ Well, the gloves come off and you expose someone to long-term injury, that’s not always the most opportune thing. We’re going to make sure that we always put our players in a position of strength, and that includes their health.”