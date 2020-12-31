Darrell Bevell will need a lot of convincing that Matthew Stafford won’t play

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss another practice on Thursday and in most cases that would be a pretty good indication that he isn’t going to play in Week 17.

After all, the Lions are playing the Vikings in a game between teams missing the playoffs and Stafford is dealing with three injuries that he has picked up in recent weeks. Stafford said early this week that he wants to play, however, and interim head coach Darrell Bevell suggested that might be the likeliest outcome.

“You’re going to have to convince me a lot that this guy’s not going to go,” Bevell said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

There’s been speculation about Stafford and the Lions parting ways once the team has a new General Manager in place, so this could be the 2009 first-round pick’s final game with the team. As of now, it still sounds like a good bet that he’ll be playing in it rather than watching it from the sideline.