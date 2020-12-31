David Bakhtiari added to Packers injury report Thursday

Getty Images

Left tackle David Bakhtiari made an appearance on the Packers’ injury report on Thursday.

Bakhtiari was a limited participant due to a knee injury. He has not been on the injury report recently.

Friday’s practice report will provide a better idea if there’s any reason to doubt he’ll be available as the Packers try to nail down the top seed in the NFC.

Running back Jamaal Williams looks like he’ll be back. He was a full participant with a quad injury after missing the last two games and watching AJ Dillon make his case for an expanded role last Sunday night.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) were the only players not to practice on Thursday. Linebacker Za'Darius Smith (ankle, thumb), cornerback Kevin King (groin), wide receiver Allen Lazard (core, wrist), and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) were among the limited participants.