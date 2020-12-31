DeForest Buckner misses another practice

Getty Images

The Colts were without defensive tackle DeForest Buckner at practice on Thursday.

Buckner hurt his ankle in practice a couple of weeks ago, but was able to play in both Week 15 and 16. He missed one day of practice last week, but returned for limited workouts on Thursday and Friday.

If Buckner is able to get on the field on Friday, it will likely signal he’ll play in a game the Colts must win in order to make the playoffs.

Tight end Jack Doyle was added to the injury report as a non-paricipant on Thursday. He’s dealing with a quad injury.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and safety Khari Willis remained out with concussions. Quarterback Philip Rivers (toe), defensive lineman Denico Autry (hip), tight end Trey Burton (rest), and defensive end Justin Houston (rest) practiced after sitting on Wednesday.