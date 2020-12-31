Derek Carr on Nelson Agholor: Sometimes a change of scenery is good

Getty Images

When Nelson Agholor scored his 85-yard, go-ahead touchdown in last Saturday’s game against Miami, it powered the Raiders wideout to a new single-game career high with 155 receiving yards.

A former first-round pick, Agholor became notorious for his drops in five seasons with the Eagles. But he’s turned that around in a career season with Las Vegas.

Agholor is averaging 17.9 yards per reception in 2020 — 6.7 more than his average from five seasons with Philadelphia. He’s registered a career-high 839 yards receiving and tied a career high with eight touchdowns.

In his Wednesday press conference, quarterback Derek Carr said he was surprised when he looked up Agholor’s career stats and compared them to what he’s done this year.

“Sometimes a change of scenery is good for somebody. Sometimes a change of scenery doesn’t mean the player has changed, just means he fits better in that system or he fits better in that scheme or it just works out better for him,” Carr said. “Obviously this is a career year for him. I am so thankful for him. I tell him all the time I love that man so much. I’m so happy for him. He bet on himself, you know? He came here, bet on himself and it’s really worked out for him. I’m happy for him.”

Agholor signed a one-year deal with the Raiders last March, which means he’s a pending free agent. It seems like Carr would like to continue their partnership for at least another year.