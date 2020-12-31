Dolphins officially sign Jake Rudock, put Ryan Fitzpatrick on COVID list

Getty Images

When the pool report noting Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did not attend Thursday’s practice was released, it featured word on Jake Rudock doing quarterback drills at the session.

Rudock was not on the roster when Thursday began, but he had been listed on the league’s wire as a visitor earlier this week. He’s now on the active roster as the Dolphins announced his signing along with the formal move that put Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result of a positive test. Rudock will back up Tua Tagovailoa during Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Rudock has spent time on the Dolphins’ practice squad the last two years. He appeared in three games for the Lions during the 2017 season and went 3-of-5 for 24 yards and an interception.

The Dolphins also placed linebacker Elandon Roberts on injured reserve with the knee injury he suffered last weekend. Wide receiver Kirk Merritt has been added to the roster as a COVID replacement.