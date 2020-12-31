Falcons put Alex Mack on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Falcons closed their facility on Thursday morning because of a positive COVID-19 test and it appears center Alex Mack is the player who has tested positive.

Mack was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday afternoon. The team did not announce the reason for the move, but the timing makes for a pretty good suggestion.

Assuming that’s the case, Mack will not play against the Buccaneers on Sunday. That could mean he has played his final game for the organization.

Mack’s five-year deal is up at the end of the season and the team took a potential replacement in Matt Hennessy in the third round of this year’s draft. Hennessy started in Mack’s place when Mack was out with a concussion last week and would likely get the nod this weekend as well.