Falcons working virtually after positive COVID-19 test

As the COVID-19 situation in the country worsens, there’s another team dealing with a positive test.

The Falcons announced that the team will conduct all business virtually on Thursday after a member of the organization tested positive. Atlanta did not specify if the positive test came from a player, coach, or staff member.

Contact-tracing procedures have commenced and the Falcons stopped all in-person work at their team headquarters.

The Falcons play the Buccaneers on Sunday, and as of now the game’s status is not in jeopardy.