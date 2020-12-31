Florida quarterback Kyle Trask declares for 2021 NFL draft

Getty Images

University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask isn’t leaving Gainesville like he wanted, but he is leaving.

Trask announced on social media Thursday that he is entering the 2021 NFL draft.

The Heisman Trophy finalist entered the bowl season leading the FBS in total touchdowns (46), touchdown passes (43), passing yards (4,125) and passing yards per game (375).

He did not look like himself Wednesday night against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, throwing interceptions on each of Florida’s first three drives. Trask finished 16-of-28 for 158 yards and no touchdowns for the first time as UF’s starting quarterback.

The Gators finished the season with three consecutive losses, getting outscored 144-100.

He earned a Master’s degree in sport management earlier this month but had another season of eligibility due to the NCAA granting athletes an extra year because of COVID-19.