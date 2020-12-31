Jalen Reagor says his production “wasn’t enough for the team”

Getty Images

The Eagles selected Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the spring draft, one of six wide receivers taken in the first round.

Reagor had plenty going against him for his rookie year, from not having a true offseason program to acclimate to the league to tearing a thumb ligament that kept him out for five games early in the season.

But in 10 games, Reagor has 30 receptions for 381 yards and just one touchdown this season. He hasn’t topped more than 55 yards in a game — and that came on one catch in Week 1.

So when assessing his first season on Thursday, Reagor said his production “wasn’t enough for the team,” per EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Reagor noted he doesn’t compare himself to the other rookie wideouts because they’re each playing with different circumstances. But he has fewer yards than each of the 2020 first rounders and fewer catches than everyone but Las Vegas’ Henry Ruggs.

“People look at stats and whatever, but I was drafted day one,” Reagor said. “It’s self-explanatory, and there’s a reason I was drafted day one.”

Reagor classified his first season as “a test,” adding that he’s been through a lot that will help build his character.

“I just gotta keep improving,” Reagor said. “Sometimes you gotta look yourself in the mirror and then you see where you can improve.”

Philadelphia’s quarterback situation likely didn’t help Reagor’s rookie production either. But with a full offseason program, Reagor does have a chance for significant improvement in 2021.