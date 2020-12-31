Jarvis Landry, four other Browns activated from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Browns are waiting for clearance to practice on Thursday afternoon and they’ll have five players back from the COVID-19 reserve list if they do get the green light.

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and KhaDarel Hodge were all placed on the list last Saturday as high-risk close contacts. They missed last Sunday’s game against the Jets and their absence contributed to a sluggish offensive performance in a 23-16 loss.

All four of those players have been activated from the COVID-19 list on Thursday. Linebacker Jacob Phillips has also returned to the active roster.

The Browns are in a holding pattern on practice because they had two more players test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith will reportedly join safety Andrew Sendejo and linebacker B.J. Goodson in missing Sunday’s game against the Steelers.