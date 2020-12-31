Jason Garrett has no idea how he contracted COVID-19, feeling better now

Getty Images

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett missed New York’s Week 15 loss to the Browns after a positive COVID-19 test, but he was back for last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

On Thursday, Garrett said during his press conference that he was feeling good at this point, but has no idea how he contracted the virus. Per Art Stapleon of NorthJersey.com, Garrett said no one in his inner circle away from the team tested positive. The OC admitted to feeling detached from the team while quarantining.

Garrett added that he didn’t really have any symptoms, though he did feel “sluggish” while isolated in a hotel for 10 days, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Garrett and the Giants will take on the Cowboys on Sunday. If Washington loses to Philadelphia, the winner of the New York vs. Dallas will also win the NFC East.