John Wolford is confident he can step up for Rams at quarterback

Getty Images

With a critical Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams have been forced to turn to a quarterback with zero career regular season snaps.

John Wolford will get the starting nod for the Rams this weekend after Jared Goff had to have surgery on his broken thumb on Monday. Wolford has played in preseason games for the Rams and New York Jets and was the starting quarterback for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football in 2019, but Sunday will be a different experience altogether.

But Wolford is confidence he’s ready for the challenge and believes he can rise to the occasion.

“It’s been a fun journey getting to this point,” Wolford said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “It’s a lot of hard work, and I’m confident in the time I’ve spent that has gotten me here. I’m confident in my capabilities as a player. I know I can spin it. I know how to make the throws, and then mentally it’s about making the right decisions.”

As a senior at Wake Forest in 2017, Wolford threw for 3,192 yards with 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He went undrafted and was signed by the Jets as a free agent. He appeared in four preseason games in 2018, going 8-for-20 for 89 yards with an interception. After his stint in the AAF, he signed with the Rams and completed 25-of-44 passes for 249 yards with three touchdowns in the 2019 preseason for Los Angeles.

As the Hotshots starter in the AAF, Wolford completed 130-of-206 passes for 1,617 yard with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games played.

The Rams need a win to against Arizona to clinch a playoff spot or they’ll need help from the Green Bay Packers in beating the Chicago Bears to earn their way into the playoffs. Wolford may have to accomplish the task without Cooper Kupp, Darrell Henderson or Cam Akers as well due to COVID-19 issues and injuries on offense.

“I’m just going to put my head down and work to the best of my ability,” Wolford said. “Whatever happens, I’ll be able to sleep at night. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity.”