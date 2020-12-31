Jon Gruden hopes Vic Beasley can be “big part of our future”

Getty Images

The Raiders made a variety of moves designed to bolster their pass rush during the regular season, but none of them provided much of a return.

Chris Smith has one sack in seven games, Takk McKinley never got on the field after being claimed off waivers, and David Irving played two games without recording a sack before returning to the practice squad. Defensive end Vic Beasley has remains on the active roster, but hasn’t had a sack in his four appearances.

Beasley didn’t do anything with the Titans earlier this season, but his rough season hasn’t led Raiders head coach Jon Gruden to give up hope that Beasley can help the team.

“His availability and his background in the league as a pass rusher is exciting,” Gruden said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Hopefully he can answer the bell and be a big part of our future here.”

The Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther this season and the direction they take on that front will play a role in any decisions they make on personnel, including whether to bring Beasley back for a full year in Las Vegas.