Josh Allen for MVP?

Getty Images

With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes not playing in Week 17, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers presumably has locked down the 2020 NFL MVP award. During Wednesday’s PFT PM, Charean Williams suggested another candidate for the award.

Josh Allen.

Why not Josh Allen? The Bills quarterback has had a phenomenal year, with 4,320 passing yards and 43 total touchdowns (34 passing, eight rushing, one receiving). The team has nailed down the division previously owed by the Patriots with a 12-3 record, an unexpected improvement over last year’s wild-card one-and-done routine.

Rodgers has been phenomenal, too. He has 44 touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns, with 4,059 passing yards and a ridiculous passer rating of 119.4.

Rodgers has become the overwhelming favorite for the award; PointsBet currently has his odds at -500. Allen is a +1200 proposition.

But here’s the key: Human beings vote on this one, and the vote comes after Sunday’s games. What if the Packers lose to the Bears? What if Allen starts for Buffalo and continues his recent tear?

Rodgers continues to be the smart pick, and it will be an upset if he doesn’t win it. But Allen is worthy of some consideration for the award, before the ballots are cast.

At a minimum, he’s worthy of being named the NFL’s most improved player. That’s a category that isn’t currently among the postseason awards. Maybe it should be.

For now, it’s MVP or nothing for Allen. While Rodgers likely will win it, it’s hard to argue against Allen’s case for the prize.