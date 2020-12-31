Josh Allen for MVP?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2020, 11:57 AM EST
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes not playing in Week 17, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers presumably has locked down the 2020 NFL MVP award. During Wednesday’s PFT PM, Charean Williams suggested another candidate for the award.

Josh Allen.

Why not Josh Allen? The Bills quarterback has had a phenomenal year, with 4,320 passing yards and 43 total touchdowns (34 passing, eight rushing, one receiving). The team has nailed down the division previously owed by the Patriots with a 12-3 record, an unexpected improvement over last year’s wild-card one-and-done routine.

Rodgers has been phenomenal, too. He has 44 touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns, with 4,059 passing yards and a ridiculous passer rating of 119.4.

Rodgers has become the overwhelming favorite for the award; PointsBet currently has his odds at -500. Allen is a +1200 proposition.

But here’s the key: Human beings vote on this one, and the vote comes after Sunday’s games. What if the Packers lose to the Bears? What if Allen starts for Buffalo and continues his recent tear?

Rodgers continues to be the smart pick, and it will be an upset if he doesn’t win it. But Allen is worthy of some consideration for the award, before the ballots are cast.

At a minimum, he’s worthy of being named the NFL’s most improved player. That’s a category that isn’t currently among the postseason awards. Maybe it should be.

For now, it’s MVP or nothing for Allen. While Rodgers likely will win it, it’s hard to argue against Allen’s case for the prize.

15 responses to “Josh Allen for MVP?

  1. It’s Aaron’s award.

    MOST valuable player.

    I don’t see the debate. Don’t tread on Rodgers.

  4. Voting for NFL MVP before the playoffs start is as silly as voting on the Heisman while bowl games are still going on. The implosion we saw from Kyle Trask last night could happen in the NFL playoffs too, though maybe not on quite that scale. In any case why not see which players play best in the games that count the most before giving out the awards? There’s no reason a player’s entire season of work shouldn’t factor in.

  5. The stats between Rodgers and Mahomes are pretty close with Mahomes doing it against a tougher schedule. He is 4-0 against teams in the top 8 including a win over the Bills. Allen has had a great year, but Mahomes is the MVP.

  7. It would be hard to say that either the Packers or Bills would be where they are without their QB’s playing as such.

    Really will come down to how the individual voter defines “MVP” I think.

    That said – when I look at what AR is doing, at his age, with a team that has NOT added offensive talent since a mid season firing of a SB winning coach – it’s impressive.

  8. bassplucker says:

    December 31, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    Voting for NFL MVP before the playoffs start is as silly as voting on the Heisman while bowl games are still going on. The implosion we saw from Kyle Trask last night could happen in the NFL playoffs too, though maybe not on quite that scale. In any case why not see which players play best in the games that count the most before giving out the awards? There’s no reason a player’s entire season of work shouldn’t factor in.
    —–
    Because it’s not a postseason award, its who is the regular season MVP so to take into account anything that happens after or before the season would be wrong.

  9. If the Pack beats Chicago, and Aaron has a so-so day and Allen or whomever is MVP, I’m a happy man because NOTHING out-weighs beating the Bears.

  10. golforepar says:
    December 31, 2020 at 12:20 pm
    Allen has 9 INTs this season Rodgers has 9 in the last 2 seasons!!

    ————————————-

    Ints are an overrated stat when it comes to defining good qb play. Many picks come from wr running wrong routes and more importantly deflecting the ball. One of the MANY reasons Arodg continues to be the most overrated player in the nfl to date.

  12. I’m glad he’s in the conversation. He would have been MORE in the conversation if he hadn’t taken the league by surprise this year. People are sort of just catching up.

    I love AR, too, and would be happy to see him get it.

    It’s really not a big deal. Either guy would much rather hoist the Lombardi, I’m sure – but it’s fun to get the recognition for a job well done.

  13. You aint nothing without a good; consistent, smart QB under center. Until then have fun watching the postseason on the couch.

  14. Aaron Rogers continues to pad his stats each week, he’s thrown more TD passes inside the five yard line than all the other NFL Qb’s in the league.

  15. golforepar says:
    December 31, 2020 at 12:20 pm
    Allen has 9 INTs this season Rodgers has 9 in the last 2 seasons!!
    ____________________________________________________________________________
    Over the past two seasons Josh Allen has had (6) 4th quarter comeback’s and (8) Game winning drives compared to Rodgers (3) 4th quarter comeback’s and (5) game winning drives.

