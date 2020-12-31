Larry Fitzgerald on groin injury: Every day is getting a little better

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been dealing with a groin injury since Arizona’s Week 15 win over the Eagles.

Fitzgerald didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday last week before he was a limited participant on Friday. He seems to be following a similar pattern this week, as he was not present for the media portion of practice.

“I mean, I’m 37. I’ve played a lot of games,” Fitzgerald said Thursday, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. “So I wouldn’t say I feel great, but every day is getting a little better.”

Fitzgerald missed two weeks due to COVID-19 this season, but is slated to play his 264th game on Sunday against the Rams. He has 54 receptions for 409 yards with one touchdown in 2020. If the Cardinals win, they’ll clinch their first postseason berth since 2015.