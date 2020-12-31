Marvin Jones excited to get to free agency

Getty Images

Wide receiver Marvin Jones is looking forward to becoming a free agent for a second time.

Jones signed a five-year deal with the Lions in 2016 and he will play the final game of that contract against the Vikings this Sunday. The last time he was a free agent, Jones prioritized finding a place he’d play a sizable role and how much money he’d make under the terms of the deal.

This time, Jones is reassessing his priorities before hitting the open market.

“You look at different teams, you look at the needs of the teams,” Jones said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Maybe this time around you look for different things in terms of what you want and how I want to finish my career. I pretty much [will] do the same thing that I did last time, but this time it would be more about other things. So I think that’s going to be the situation and I’m excited to get there.”

Jones didn’t rule out a return to the Lions, although they also have Kenny Golladay‘s free agency to deal with once they have hired a new General Manager and head coach. Jones has 68 catches for 798 yards and seven touchdowns heading into the finale.