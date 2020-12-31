Matt LaFleur: I think Damon Harrison can give us a lot playing the nose

Getty Images

Damon “Snacks” Harrison wanted the Seahawks to cut him so he could have a chance to play.

It seems like he’s landed in the right spot.

After the Packers claimed Harrison off waivers, head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday the defensive tackle is in the building.

“He’ll be at practice today,” LaFleur said, via Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He will potentially be suiting up Sunday, we’ll see.”

Harrison appeared in six games for Seattle this year, registering nine total tackles and a forced fumble.

“Hopefully he can get acclimated pretty quickly. What we’ve seen and what we’ve heard is he’s a pretty intelligent guy,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I think he can give us a lot in terms of playing the nose.”

If Harrison and the Packers win on Sunday, they’ll earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the conference’s only first-round bye.