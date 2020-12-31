Matt Ryan: A lot of chances we didn’t capitalize on this season

Getty Images

The Falcons fired their head coach this season and could wind up with the third overall pick in the 2021 draft if they lose their 12th game of the season on Sunday, but quarterback Matt Ryan doesn’t think the team needs a major overhaul.

Ryan said this week that he thinks the Falcons have “a good core group of guys here that you can build on” while noting that the team hasn’t done a good enough job of finishing games. That’s something of an understatement.

They blew huge leads in Week 2, Week 3, and Week 15 and lost a game to the Lions in Week 7 when Todd Gurley failed to stop his momentum from carrying him into the end zone for a late touchdown the team didn’t want. That Week 15 loss is one of four in a row that have come by one score, including last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs that featured Younghoe Koo missing a game-tying field goal in the final seconds.

“There’s been a lot of chances that we’ve had that we didn’t capitalize on and our story could be a lot different had we done that,” Ryan said, via the team’s website.

It will be interesting to see if the incoming coach and General Manager view things similarly to Ryan or if they think that a bigger shakeup of personnel will bring the results that eluded the team this season.