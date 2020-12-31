Matthew Stafford limited in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford was expected to miss another practice Thursday. He didn’t.

The Lions quarterback got in limited work after missing Wednesday.

Stafford is listed with injuries to a rib, ankle and right thumb. But he wants to play, and interim coach Darrell Bevell expects Stafford to play.

“You’re going to have to convince me a lot that this guy’s not going to go,” Bevell said earlier Thursday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s as tough as they come, tough as nails. He wants to be out there, and I think really those two things are probably the most important, if the guys want to. I mean, I always say this: I always say that your mind’s a powerful thing, and you can do a lot if you just believe in that. And the guy wants it, so there’s not a doubt in mind that he won’t make it happen, but obviously we’re going to continue to go through the week and see how it goes.”

Stafford has played through a lot of injuries this season, including the torn ligaments in his thumb from Nov. 15 and the rib cartilage injury Dec. 13. He sprained his ankle on the third offensive snap Saturday and sat out most of the rest of the loss to the Bucs.

Linebacker Jamie Collins (neck), offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle), offensive lineman Joe Dahl (back), receiver Danny Amendola (not injury related) and receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) did not practice Thursday. Golladay will not play.

Center Frank Ragnow (throat) was limited.