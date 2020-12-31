Patrick Peterson: I’ve done all I can to show I want to stay here

Getty Images

When cornerback Patrick Peterson discussed his expiring contract with the Cardinals at the start of the season, he said he was “at peace” about whatever might happen in 2021.

Peterson revisited the topic on Thursday and he didn’t sound like he’d changed too much of his view. He said he’d like to stay with the team that made him a 2011 first-round pick, but that he’s ready for anything that might come his way.

“Everything is going to take care of itself,” Peterson said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “I’ve done all I can to present that I would love to be here. But at the end of the day, it’s up to [the Cardinals].”

Peterson has started every game this season. He has 57 tackles and three interceptions in those appearances. He’s set to face the Rams this weekend and Arizona would push back the start of the offseason by making the playoffs with a win.