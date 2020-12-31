Patriots place Tashawn Bower, Josh Uche on IR

Getty Images

The Patriots placed defensive lineman Tashawn Bower and linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve Thursday, the team announced.

Bower, 25, began the 2020 season on the practice squad. The Patriots added him to the 53-player roster on Nov. 7.

He played seven games with three starts and totaled 11 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed.

Bower hurt his neck and was diagnosed with a concussion Monday night.

Uche 22, played nine games with one start and made nine tackles and a sack. He injured a foot in Monday night’s loss to the Bills.

The Patriots drafted Uche in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Michigan. Uche was inactive first two games of the season and missed four contests after being placed on injured reserve Sept. 26.