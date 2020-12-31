Pete Carroll hopeful Seahawks can keep Chris Carson next year

Getty Images

Chris Carson has been one of Pete Carroll’s favorites since the moment he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Despite being a late draft pick, Carroll gushed about Carson and what he thought he could bring to the team. He’s been thrilled with the style and production Carson has been able to have for the Seattle Seahawks in the four years since he was drafted. But now Carson is set to be a free agent after the season and whether he’ll be back with the team in 2021 could be in doubt.

Carroll absolutely wants him back.

“I do know Chris has got to — he’ll look out for himself,” Carroll said on Wednesday. “So he’s got to see what the situation is. We would love for him to be with us. He’s been a terrific part of our team, and hopefully we can keep that going. In my mind, I can’t imagine anything else happening.

“But from the business side of it, he’s got a chance to see what’s going on, and so hopefully we’ll be able to figure it out and keep him.”

Carson rushed for over 1,100 yards in each of the previous two seasons despite a couple of significant injuries. He suffered a broken ankle just four games into his rookie season in 2017 and bounced back with 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. Then after rushing for 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns last year, he sustained a fractured hip last December that forced him to miss the playoffs.

Carson hasn’t avoided injuries this season either as a mid-foot sprain suffered in October forced him to miss four games in the middle of the season. He’s now fully back from the injury with 56 carries for 273 yards over the last four games for Seattle.

“Yeah, I think his style is so obvious. I just love the way he does it,” Carroll said. “As far as hitting the line of scrimmage and letting guys know who you’re playing against and leaving the message behind when he hits you, the creativity in his hand-eye coordination, beautiful catching ability, all that kind of stuff, you know. I think he’s what we’re looking for.”

The team does have 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny under contract for the next season and recent draftees Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas will be part of the mix as well. With the team needing to find a way to get contracts for players such as Carson, safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Shaquill Griffin this offseason, whether they can find enough to spread around will be difficult. But Carroll definitely wants Carson back if they find a way to make it happen.

“I think Chris is really one of us, and he’s fit into the program great,” Carroll said..