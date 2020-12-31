Philip Rivers to start 240th consecutive regular-season game

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers will do something on Sunday that he’s done for 15 years in a row: Start all 16 games in a season.

By doing that, Rivers will start his 240th consecutive regular-season game, tying him with former Vikings center Mick Tingelhoff for the third-most in NFL history.

Only former Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall, with 270 consecutive starts, and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, with 297 consecutive starts, have started more games in a row.

Rivers would have to play four more years without missing a game to break Favre’s record. Given that Rivers is already talking about the possibility that Sunday could be his last game, it seems likely that Favre’s record is safe.

No other active players have started even 200 games in a row, so it will be years before anyone approaches Rivers and Favre territory.