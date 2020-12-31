Rams put Michael Brockers on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Rams have placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers was added to the list on Thursday. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was placed on the list earlier this week after testing positive.

No reason was given for Brockers’ placement on the list. If he tested positive for COVID-19, he’ll be out for Sunday’s game and the timing of the move suggests he’ll be out as a high-risk close contact as well.

Brockers has started every game this season. He has 51 tackles and five sacks.

If Brockers is out, he’ll join Kupp, quarterback Jared Goff, and running back Darrell Henderson as key players who will miss their game against the Cardinals. Running back Cam Akers appears to be on track to miss the game as well.

The Rams will advance to the postseason with a win or a Bears loss on Sunday.