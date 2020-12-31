Ravens extend Jimmy Smith

Getty Images

After a decade in Baltimore, cornerback Jimmy Smith will stick around a little longer.

Smith and the Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract that will guarantee him at least $2.5 million in 2021 and could pay him up to $5 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

The Ravens selected Smith in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft and he’s been in Baltimore ever since. This year Smith has played in 11 games, with five starts.

The 32-year-old Smith briefly tested free agency last year before he signed a one-year contract with the Ravens in March. In 2021, he’ll stay in Baltimore without looking elsewhere, and it now seems likely he could play in Baltimore for his entire career.