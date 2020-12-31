Ravens sign Jayron Kearse to practice squad

Getty Images

The Ravens have added an experienced safety to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s regular season finale.

The team announced that Jayron Kearse will be joining the organization. Kearse was cut by the Lions earlier this week.

When the move was made, the implication was that the Lions wanted to go with younger players for their own season finale. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that Kearse also violated team rules before last Saturday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Kearse had 59 tackles and a forced fumble for the Lions in 11 appearances this season. He also appeared in 62 games for the Vikings over the first four seasons of his career.