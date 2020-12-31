Ravens sign P Johnny Townsend

Getty Images

The Ravens put punter Sam Koch on the reserve/COVID-19 list after an inconclusive test on Wednesday and they made a roster move on Thursday that suggests he’s been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Baltimore announced the signing of punter Johnny Townsend off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. Townsend spent some time with the Ravens in training camp before moving on to Kansas City.

Townsend averaged 43.2 yards per kick as the Raiders punter during the 2018 season.

Assuming the signing means that Koch is out this weekend, Sunday’s game will mark the first one that the Ravens have played without him since the end of the 2005 season. He has played in 239 straight regular season games and 257 overall games over that span.