Report: Harrison Bryant, Malcolm Smith latest Browns to test positive

The Browns shut their facility on Thursday morning after two more players tested positive for COVID-19 and a report named those two players a bit later in the day.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith tested positive. Only Smith will have to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because Bryant was already on it.

Bryant went on the list Tuesday along with safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo. He was a high-risk close contact at that point and was not in the facility for Wednesday afternoon’s practice.

A positive test means Bryant and Smith will not play against the Steelers. Sendejo and linebacker B.J. Goodson are also going to miss the game, but Joseph could return if he continues testing negative. That is also the case for wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and KhaDarel Hodge. They are due back Thursday after they missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets as close contacts.