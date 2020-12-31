Report: Packers lose David Bakhtiari to season-ending knee injury in practice

Getty Images

The Packers have suffered a major blow just before they attempt to clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury today in practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although the diagnosis won’t be confirmed until Bakhtiari has an MRI, it is believed to be a torn ACL, which could also affect his availability for the start of the 2021 season.

Bakhtiari was chosen to this year’s Pro Bowl roster and is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. His stellar play is a major contributor to Aaron Rodgers‘ MVP candidacy, and to the Packers’ success as a team.

Just last month, Bakhtiari signed a four-year, $103.5 million contract that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.