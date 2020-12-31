Report: T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Maurkice Pouncey won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

When Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will not play this weekend, he said the team would likely be resting other starters against the Browns as well.

Tomlin didn’t name any names, but Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the list will include linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive end Cam Heyward, and center Maurkice Pouncey.

Sitting Watt will cost him a chance to tie or top James Harrison’s franchise record of 16 sacks in a season. Watt has 15 sacks through the first 15 games of the year, which puts him in the league lead heading into Week 17.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is second with 13.5 sacks and joins Watt as a frontrunner for defensive player of the year honors. A big game from Donald could swing that race, but the Steelers have set their eyes on other goals.