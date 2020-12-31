Report: Texans have no interest in a college coach

Getty Images

Matt Rhule’s contract could make plenty of college coaches interested in the NFL, but will NFL teams have interest in college coaches?

Reports indicate unnamed NFL teams already have reached out to the agents for college coaches such as former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and University of Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck. The Texans, one of three teams already looking, is not one of them.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans have no interest in a college coach. They plan to hire Bill O’Brien’s replacement from within the NFL or with an NFL background.

The Texans have NFL coordinators on their list of candidates, per McClain.

The search committee already has interviewed former head coaches Jim Caldwell and Marvin Lewis but intends to hire a General Manager first. O’Brien served in both roles for the Texans before his firing in October.