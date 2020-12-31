Report: Texans to interview Malik Boyd for G.M. opening

Getty Images

The Houston Texans have an interview scheduled with Buffalo Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd for their General Manager vacancy, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Boyd is a Houston native that has spent the last four years as director of pro personnel for the Bills.

A former defensive back, Boyd played for the Minnesota Vikings in 1994-95 and the New Orleans Saints in 1996. After a year in the CFL with the B.C. Lions in 1997, Boyd turned to scouting in 2003 with the Indianapolis Colts. He joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2005 and spent 12 years with the franchise as an area scout, regional scout, and assistant director of pro scouting before getting his current position with the Bills in 2017.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and current Texans director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan have interviewed for the G.M. job already.