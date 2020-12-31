Ronald Jones up to full practice for Bucs

Getty Images

Once the Buccaneers activated running back Ronald Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the only obstacle to his return to the lineup was a potential issue with his fractured pinky.

Jones had a pin inserted into the finger a couple of weeks ago and he got in a limited practice session on Wednesday. That return to work had no negative effects on the pinky because he got bumped up to full participation on Thursday.

Assuming all remains good Friday, Jones should be on the field against the Falcons as the Buccaneers try for a win that would lock them into the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The injury news wasn’t all good for the Bucs. Cornerback Carlton Davis went from being limited with a groin injury to sitting out the session. Davis did not play last weekend.