Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

If the Dolphins are going to the playoffs, they need Tua Tagovailoa to lead them there.

That’s because Ryan Fitzpatrick, the quarterback who has shared time with Tagovailoa this season, has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network reports.

Fitzpatrick did not practice today, which led to speculation that something was up with him. The Dolphins have not clarified the situation, but Fitzpatrick will presumably be placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list today.

If the Dolphins get to the playoffs, Fitzpatrick may be able to return in time for the wild card round. But he will not practice or play this week.

Tagovailoa was going to start Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Bills regardless, but head coach Brian Flores had said he might turn to Fitzpatrick, as he did last week in a comeback win over the Raiders. Now the Dolphins won’t have Fitzpatrick in the relief pitcher role.

Miami has also signed Jake Rudock to serve as Tagovailoa’s backup on Sunday.