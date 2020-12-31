Sam Darnold: I absolutely believe my best days are ahead

Getty Images

Until the Jets defeated the Rams in Week 15, it seemed like Sam Darnold would unquestionably be replaced by Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

But now New York is presumably out of the sweepstakes for the Clemson quarterback, since the club’s two wins helped Jacksonville secure the No. 1 overall pick. And that means the Jets drafting a quarterback isn’t as much of a foregone conclusion.

For his part, Darnold has maintained he’d like to continue his time with the Jets and further develop as a QB.

“I absolutely believe my best days are ahead,” Darnold said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I know we all like to think of hypotheticals and what-ifs, but I’m a Jet right now. I love being here. I love the guys in the locker room. I love going to work every single day here.”

Darnold is 13-24 in 37 games as a starter since being drafted at No. 3 overall in 2018. This season, he’s completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 1,942 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. That works out to a 72.3 passer rating, which is the worst among 36 qualified players.

“I think there are stretches where I didn’t play nearly as well as I should’ve, and I’ll be the first to admit it,” Darnold said.

The Jets seem likely to fire Adam Gase after the season concludes on Sunday. Time will tell if Darnold will be replaced in 2021 as well.