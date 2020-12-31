Sean McDermott drops a hint about Sunday’s plan for Bills starters

Getty Images

The Bills can nail down the No. 2 seed on Sunday with a win over the Dolphins. The Bills also will be the No. 2 seed if the Steelers, who are resting Ben Roethlisberger and presumably other key starters, lose to the Browns. It appears that the Bills will be banking on the Browns beating the Steelers.

Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday morning on WGR radio that it “remains yet to be seen and determined” whether the Bills will use their starters on Sunday. Here’s the hint that McDermott may have dropped: He said that the Bills will do what’s best for “our team and our players.”

It’s best for the players to get a little rest, to avoid a potential injury in an ultimately meaningless game, and to be recharged for the wild-card round — especially if there’s nothing to be gained strategically by playing.

The Bills also could use their starters initially, perhaps pulling them if/when the Browns pull away from Mason Rudolph and company.

That said, Buffalo has manhandled all opponents since losing to the Cardinals, and there’s something to be said for continuing to keep the foot on the gas. The right balance could be to keep pedal to the metal, at least until the No. 2 seed is in hand.