Shelby Harris unlikely to play in Week 17

Shelby Harris said this week he’d like to stay with the Broncos in 2021, but it looks like his 2020 is over.

Head coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that Harris is unlikely to play in Sunday’s season finale against the Raiders. Harris suffered a knee injury during last week’s loss to the Chargers. He was able to register four tackles and a pair of passes defensed in the contest.

Harris tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season and missed three games with the virus. He previously sat out another as a close contact.

Overall this year, Harris has 32 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

Fangio also said that edge rusher Bradley Chubb is 50-50 to play with his ankle injury. Chubb didn’t suit up for last week’s loss to L.A. He has 7.5 sacks this year.