Teddy Bridgewater would like to complete a game-winning drive to end 2020

Getty Images

Though the Panthers are 5-10, they’ve played close games. There’s been an opportunity to at least tie the score in eight of their losses.

But they’re 0-8 in such situations.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has experienced and up-and-down season in his first year as a starter since 2015. While the numbers are modest, he’s set career highs in yards passing (3,557) and touchdowns (15), while also being on pace to set one in completion percentage (69.7).

Questions remain as to who the Panthers’ quarterback will be in 2021, but Bridgewater would at least like to end the season on a high note.

“To go down there and put together a game-winning drive, I think, for one we owe it to ourselves. We’ve worked extremely hard this year, and we want to show that we can execute in those situations,” Bridgewater said, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “I think it would be good just moving forward into the offseason, being able to just learn from the different experiences that we’ve had this year and what better way [than] to put one together this week.”

The Panthers played spoiler last week in defeating Washington, keeping the Football Team from clinching the NFC East. A win this week would keep the Saints out of the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the all-important playoff bye.