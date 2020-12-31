Todd Bowles has been working virtually this week

Getty Images

The pandemic continues to rage, and the NFL continues to work its way through the situation, applying flexibility whenever and whenever it’s needed.

In Tampa, flexibility includes defensive coordinator Todd Bowles working virtually this week.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Bowles has worked virtually this week after having contact with someone outside the facility who tested positive. It’s believed to be a false positive, and Bowles has had no symptoms while consistently testing negative.

Bowles has conducted virtual meetings with his assistants. He hasn’t been present for live meetings or practices.

The Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday; they last week in Week 15. Coach Bruce Arians has said that the Buccaneers are playing to win, hopeful to nail down the No. 5 seed in the NFC and the road game against the NFC East champion that would go along with it.