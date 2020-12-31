Tua Tagovailoa: No added pressure this week

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made the decision to pull quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the second half of last Saturday’s game against the Raiders and the move to Ryan Fitzpatrick paid off with a last second victory.

The win put the Dolphins in position to clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bills this Sunday and Flores didn’t hesitate before naming Tagovailoa as the starter for that game. It’s a decision ripe for second-guessing given how things played out last weekend, but the first-round pick says neither that circumstance nor the looming playoff berth is an added burden.

“I’d say for me there’s really no extra, added pressure,” Tagovailoa said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “The expectation for myself is very high in how I perform and how I go out there and try to lead the guys to victory. Obviously, this past weekend, I didn’t play to that standard. It’s more so me knowing that we’ve got to go out here and get the job done. If you can’t get the job done, then that’s on you. That’s on no one else.”

Tagovailoa said the communication between coaches and players has been good and that he’s confident that everything is being done with “the best interest” of the team in mind. If the best interest of the team is another quarterback change that works out, Flores will have another call to make in the Wild Card round.