Tyreek Hill out of practice again

Getty Images

It doesn’t look like wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be playing in Week 17.

Hill missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday because of a hamstring injury. The team will practice again on Friday, but it seems unlikely that they’d push things at all with Hill when they’ve already announced that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out this weekend’s game against the Chargers.

The rest of the injury report was also unchanged. Running backs Le’Veon Bell (knee) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle); wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf); right tackle Mike Remmers (back); and LB Ben Niemann (hamstring) also missed practice.

Edwards-Helaire has already been ruled out until at least the team’s first playoff game and we’ll see who else joins him on the bench for the AFC’s top seed.