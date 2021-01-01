Aaron Rodgers “still kind of in the grieving process” about David Bakhtiari

Getty Images

The Packers suffered a serious blow on Thursday when left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice.

On Friday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called the injury “just one of those freak things that sometimes happen” in the NFL. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he’s “still kind of in the grieving process” after speaking to Bakhtiari late Thursday afternoon.

“Was hoping for some good news. Didn’t get it. You’ve got to move on, but right now it’s still a little raw,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com.

Billy Turner started at left tackle when Bakhtiari missed time earlier this season. If he gets the nod again, Rick Wagner could take over at right tackle.