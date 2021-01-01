Alex Smith questionable for Sunday night, Washington adds QB Steven Montez

Getty Images

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith is questionable for Sunday night’s regular-season finale against the Eagles.

Coach Ron Rivera said today that Smith will be listed as questionable and it’s too soon to say whether Smith’s calf injury will be sufficiently healed for him to play, but Rivera did indicate that Smith seemed to be feeling good in practice.

Washington is also adding quarterback Steven Montez to the active roster. An undrafted rookie out of Colorado, Montez has spent this season on Washington’s practice squad.

If Smith can’t go, Taylor Heinicke would be the starter and Montez would back him up.

Washington clinches the NFC East with a win on Sunday night. If the Eagles win, the winner of Sunday afternoon’s Cowboys-Giants game wins the NFC East.