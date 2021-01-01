Alvin Kamara confirmed positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss Sunday’s regular-season finale and may miss time in the postseason as well after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Saints were holding out hope that Kamara’s initial positive test was a false positive, but he has now been re-tested and confirmed positive, according to multiple reports.

That means Kamara is definitely out on Sunday against the Panthers and would need to remain in isolation 10 days, which would keep him away from the team through the wild card round of the playoffs.

The Saints have clinched the NFC South and are still competing for a first-round bye. If the Saints beat the Panthers, the Packers lose to the Bears and the Seahawks beat the 49ers, the Saints will have a first-round bye. If the Saints lose, the Seahawks lose or the Packers win, the Saints play in the wild card round.

Backup running back Latavius Murray will take Kamara’s place in the starting lineup.